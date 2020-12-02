Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Raytown man believed to have dementia

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Raytown Police Department for an 80-year-old man believed to be in the early stages of dementia and has not been seen since Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Gerald Lee Hicks was supposed to show up to his son’s house in Lenexa Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. but has not been seen or heard from since leaving prior to a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday.

His family believes he has early stages of dementia, although it has not been diagnosed medically.

Hicks is described as standing 5’10” and weighs 174 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

His vehicle is a silver 2012 Nissan Rogue bearing Missouri license SN1JOE.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.