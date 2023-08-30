INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has issued a Silver Advisory Alert for an 82-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Police said Larry Roberts, 81, left his residence near South Park Avenue and West Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a white 2003 Ford Explorer with Missouri license CS6-L6B.

Roberts is a diabetic and has gotten lost once before while out driving, according to police.

Police said a License Plate Reading camera captured Roberts vehicle in the area of Truman and Woodland in Kansas City at 9:34 Wednesday evening.

He’s described as standing 5’10” and weighs 197 pounds. He has white/gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a dark colored plaid shirt and green khaki style pants. He has a full beard and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.