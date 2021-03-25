Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Chillicothe man with dementia

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old Chillicothe man with dementia.

Officials say Gerald H. Avery was last seen at the Food Pantry on Locust Street in Chillicothe at 12:15 Thursday afternoon.

Avery is described as having white hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’7″ and weighs 230 lbs.

His vehicle is described as a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala bearing Missouri BC1J7B.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department at 660-646-0515.

