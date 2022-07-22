KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate an 83-year-old Kansas man who hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon.

Police said Albert Wright was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hospital-Plaza.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts and usually wears glasses.

He stands 5’10” and weighs 178 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Wright was supposed to be driving back home to Blue Mound, Kansas and never arrived.

He is driving a 2011 Gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Kansas Veteran License Plate 6140.

Wright has the onsets of dementia and takes medication for it, according to police.

His family is very concerned for his well-being.

If located, please contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

