Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Raymore man with dementia last seen at Harrisonville Post Office

RAYMORE, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued by Raymore Police for a missing 84-year-old Harrisonville man who has dementia and is hearing impaired.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Clifford A. Johnson was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Harrisonville Post Office at 305 E. Mechanic Street. He seemed confused and was unable to state his name.

Johnson is described as standing 5’7″, weighs 135 lbs, has white hair and hazel eyes.

His vehicle is a dark Red 2005 Buick LaCrosse bearing Missouri, VB8X0B last seen westbound on E. Mechanic Street in Harrisonville.

He has been diagnosed with dementia, hypertension and he is hearing impaired.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Raymore Police Department at 816-331-0530.