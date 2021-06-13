Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Kansas City woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 86-year-old woman.

Police said Wilma Mullin was last seen just after 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of E. 36th Street and Harrison Boulevard.

She is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 105 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans with a black purse and glasses.

KCPD said Mullin is diagnosed with dementia and COPD.

If located please call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android