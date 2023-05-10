LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit, Missouri Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Robert E. Green was waiting in his vehicle while a family member was inside a medical center in the area of NE Custer Drive and NE Ralph Powell Road. He was missing when she returned.

Green is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has white hair, brown eyes, light complexion, wears a blue and white checkered shirt and black pants.

His vehicle is described as a silver 2017 BMW X1 sport utility bearing MO, TC3H6D last seen in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at (816) 969-7390.