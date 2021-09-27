Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Pleasant Hill man who may have become lost

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued Monday night for an 86-year-old Pleasant Hill man.

Police say Haden Elder was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Monday at 105 N. Lake Street in Pleasant Hill.

He was traveling to Jason’s Deli in Lee’s Summit but never arrived. According to police, he is easily confused and may have become lost.

Elder is described as standing 6’1″ and weighs 240 lbs. He has white hair, blue eyes and was wearing a red short sleeved buttoned shirt and jeans.

He was driving a red 2019 Toyota Rav4 bearing Missouri license LC3P7M.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.