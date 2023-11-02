UPDATE: Charles Gosroski has been located safe and the Silver Advisory Alert has been canceled.

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Grain Valley Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 88-year-old man with dementia.

Charles Gosroski was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 204 Aaron Lane in Grain Valley.

Police say Gosroski left his residence in an agitated state and has not been contacted since.

He’s described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a blue and black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Grain Valley Police Department at (816) 795-1960.