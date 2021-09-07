Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old Liberty man with dementia and heart condition

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Bobbie D. Beeks was last seen at 1013 Sherman Drive in Liberty at around 2 p.m.

Beeks is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and is wearing glasses and a blue KC Royals baseball cap. He was wearing a blue pullover with a white undershirt, blue jeans and black slip on shoes.

He is reported to have dementia and a heart condition.

His vehicle is described as a red 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan bearing MO, VD6U4Z last seen at 1013 Sherman Drive in Liberty.

Police said he left his residence to go to a barbershop, the barbershop was closed and he never returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 816-439-4701.