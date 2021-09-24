Silver Alert issued for Basehor man who hasn’t returned home from fishing trip

BASEHOR, Kan. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Basehor man who hasn’t been seen since leaving for a fishing trip earlier this week.

Police say Donald L. Pursley left his home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, around 11 a.m. to go fishing and has not returned home. He was wearing a dark-colored USMC ball cap and jeans. His last location may have been within a 10 mile radius of Oksaloosa, Kansas.

He stands 5’10” and weighs around 170 lbs. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Pursley was last known to be driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma with Kansas Veterans tag 59982.

His family reported him missing Friday evening and said he sometimes fishes at Lake Perry or Smithville Lake. They are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.