Silver Alert issued for Independence 68-year-old who left assisted living facility

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police have issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old man with multiple health conditions.

Denis Harry Hare was last seen at noon Tuesday when he left Maywood Manor on Truman Road in Independence. Hare is a resident at the facility and did not return by evening curfew.

He has Dementia, schizophrenia, COPD and hypertension, which all require medication and has now missed multiple doses, police said.

Hare is described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 120 pounds with gray hair in a buzz cut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a nice dress shirt and jeans. Police said the 68-year-old is missing several teeth and his right foot drops when he walks.

Anyone who locates Hare is asked to call 911 immediately or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.