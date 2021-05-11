Silver Alert issued for Independence woman diagnosed with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has issued an endangered Silver Alert for a woman not seen since Saturday morning.
Police say 71-year-old Tony Christine Willliamson was reported missing around 2:30 Saturday morning at 1804 South Sterling Avenue.
She is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 117 lbs. She has blonde hair, brown or blue eyes, wears glasses and has a white t-shirt with brown pants.
Williamson has been diagnosed with dementia, schizophrenic and other medical issues.
Police say she left a care facility on foot and is without medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.