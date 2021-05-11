Silver Alert issued for Independence woman diagnosed with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has issued an endangered Silver Alert for a woman not seen since Saturday morning.

Police say 71-year-old Tony Christine Willliamson was reported missing around 2:30 Saturday morning at 1804 South Sterling Avenue.

She is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 117 lbs. She has blonde hair, brown or blue eyes, wears glasses and has a white t-shirt with brown pants.

Williamson has been diagnosed with dementia, schizophrenic and other medical issues.

Police say she left a care facility on foot and is without medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

