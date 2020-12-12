Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old from Overland Park who might be at risk

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police have issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a missing 63-year-old man.

Michael Goehrig was last seen between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 107th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park. Medical staff reported him missing, police said.

Goehrig has medical conditions and police believe his safety could be at risk. He doesn’t have any known access to transportation or a phone. Police said he has an acquaintance in Clinton, Missouri.

He is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 207 pounds with gray/black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Goehrig is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.