Silver Alert issued for missing 67-year-old woman from Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old woman in need of medications.

Gayle Walton was last contacted by phone Tuesday evening, and officials believe she is south of the Kansas City metro. She was last known to be driving a white 2015 Kia Soul with the Kansas license plate 876-EOB.

Police and family are concerned because Walton has medical conditions that require medication, Overland Park police said.

Walton is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 190 pounds with green eyes and white hair with purple streaks. It’s unknown what clothing she was last wearing.

Anyone who sees Walton or who has any information is asked to call their local police department or Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.