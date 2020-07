KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man.

Raymond Wright was last seen leaving the area of 41st Street and the Paseo, police said. His family is concerned for his safety.

He is described as 5-foot-11 with salt-and-pepper hair with brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Wright is asked to call 911 or KCPD’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.