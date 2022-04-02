JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 76-year-old man who was last seen Saturday morning.

Steve Kent Howerton was last seen at 314 NW 1351 Rd Holden, Missouri around 11 a.m.

Howerton is described as a white male, 6’0″ weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair, green eyes, and wearing a blue sweater with green lines and blue sweat pants.

Police say Howerton was driving a 2004 white GMC Envoy with a Missouri license plate JF9S9T. It’s believed that Howerton left his grandson’s residence possibly was on his way home but never arrived.

Anyone who has seen Howerton is asked to call 911 or call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 660-747-5511.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.