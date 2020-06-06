UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after missing Leavenworth woman found safe

UPDATE: Officials confirmed Lulona Chandler has been located safe Friday night. This Silver Alert has been canceled.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Lulona Chandler of Leavenworth was last seen Friday at about 6 p.m.

She is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds with hazel eyes. Police do not know what she was last wearing.

Chandler has Alzheimer’s disease and a heart condition. Police said she might be wearing a life saver bracelet with frequency 216 transmitter 703.

Anyone who sees her should contact the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 913-682-5724 or call 911.