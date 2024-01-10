UPDATE: Police said Jerome Fanning has been located and is safe.

——————-

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man.

Jerome “Jerry” Fanning was last seen around noon Monday near 54th and Monrovia streets in Shawnee, but police don’t know where he was headed.

He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 140 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, a blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap.

Shawnee police said Fanning’s vehicle is a maroon 1997 Mercury Villager with the Kansas tag 191 ENL.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911.

