LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police is looking for a missing 85-year-old man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Police say Richard Eugene Rising was last seen around 1:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 11800 block of West 78th Terrance.

Rising is approximately 5’11” tall and 200 pounds. He has gray hair and wears eyeglasses. Police say Rising is diagnosed with dementia.

The 85-year-old man was driving a red or maroon 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Kansas Military veteran tag 82842. He may be traveling to Cocoa, Florida.

Anyone with information about Rising’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

