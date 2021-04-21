Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Independence man with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man Wednesday night.

Elmer Tolle was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 19400 block of E. 38th Terrace Court South in Independence. He was driving a silver 2014 Subaru Outback SUV with the Missouri plate HS84C.

Police say Tolle has dementia. He uses a cane and struggles to walk without falling due to neurological problems. He might become agitated when located, police said.

Tolle is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, brown jacket, gray pants and a blue shirt.

Anyone who sees Tolle is asked to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android