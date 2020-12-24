Silver Alert issued for missing Grandview man with medical conditions

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol and Grandview police issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen early Thursday morning who walked away from his home without needed medication.

The Silver Alert is for 61-year-old Randy L. James, who was last seen in the 6100 block of E. 152nd Street at about 7 a.m. He’s 5’5″, weighs about 152 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black leather jacket, dark blue shirt, dark gray sweatpants and black leather shoes.

The alert says he has medical conditions including dementia, diabetes, and he also suffers from seizures.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call 911, your local police department or Grandview police at (816) 316-4980.