INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking the public’s help to find a missing Independence man.

86-year-old Kenneth R. Scafe was last seen Saturday morning around 7:45 a.m. when he left his residence in an unknown direction on foot in the area of 39th and Crane Street.

Scafe is described as being 6’0″, weighing 220 pounds, wearing blue flannel pajamas, no shoes, and a black Missou hat.

Police say Scafe is an Alzheimer’s patient.

If you see Scafe, call 911.

