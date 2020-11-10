SILVER Alert issued for missing Independence man with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing man with dementia.

Police say Jimmy Lee Brown, 73, left his home near 1600 S Kings Highway at 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Brown, is a white male, 6 feet and weighs 180 lbs. He has shaggy silver hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing wearing a multi-colored plaid flannel shirt, blue coat and blue jeans.

If you have seen Brown or have any information related to his whereabouts call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.