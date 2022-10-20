KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police issued a silver alert for a missing metro man.

Walter Allen disappeared around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. He left the area of East. 23rd and Walrond Avenue, but hasn’t returned.

Police say Allen suffers from dementia and used to work construction. He told someone he was on his way to find the rest of his construction crew.

Allen is wearing black pants, a black, red, white, and gray plaid coat, and a black fisherman’s hat.

Call 911 if you’ve seen Allen Thursday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.