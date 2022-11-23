KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a missing woman who may be suffering from a mental health issue.

Carolyn Mitchell, 71, left the area near 51st Street and Tracy Avenue around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.

She is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. Mitchell has long black dreadlocks and brown eyes. Officers believe she is wearing a tan coat, red shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Mitchell suffers from dementia. Police said she was experiencing a manic episode when she walked away from her home Wednesday morning. She left without her cell phone.

Anyone who knows where Mitchell may be located is asked to call 911 immediately.

