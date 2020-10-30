Silver Alert issued for missing KCK man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who has early onset dementia.

Charles Wesley Mata was last seen Friday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 a.m. in the 10400 block of W. 84th Terrace in Lenexa.

He is possibly driving a dark blue, 4-door 2008 Mazda 3 with the Kansas tag 748-AQD.

Mata was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt with green trim. He’s described as a Hispanic man who wears glasses.

KCK police advise anyone who sees him to call 911.