Silver Alert issued for missing Overland Park woman with Alzheimer’s

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease and other health conditions.

Helen Rhodes was last seen around noon Friday leaving her apartment complex to go shopping near W. 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue. She was driving a gray Chevy Equinox with a white hatchback and the Kansas license plate 922-GKL.

She is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap, gray shirt and blue jeans.

Police said Rhodes has Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and heart-related issues and does not have her medication.

Anyone who sees her should call their local police or Overland Park police directly at 913-895-6300.