An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Raytown.

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Raytown.

Soonza Kim, a 77-year-old with short-term memory loss, has been missing since 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kim is 5-foot-1, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last known to be wearing a light pink shirt and white pants.

The last time she was seen was Wednesday morning leaving for Liberty. She left in a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue with Missouri plates of ND5Y7V and never arrived at her destination.

Anyone who sees Kim is asked to call 911, local law enforcement, or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.