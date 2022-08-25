WARSAW, Mo. — A Missouri man disappeared from his home overnight, and is still missing.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 75-year-old Roy Gene Adair.

Adair’s daughter said he was sleeping at his home shortly before midnight Wednesday night, but was gone by the time she checked on him Thursday morning.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 185 pounds.

Deputies say Adair suffers from dementia, COPD, and Parkinson’s Disease. He also uses a walker.

At the time of his disappearance, Adair wore a dark colored t-shirt, dark colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, and white slip on shoes.

If you see Adair, call 911 or the Benton County Sheriff at (660) 438 – 9555.

