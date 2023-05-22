RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown, Missouri Police Department has a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man with possible early stages of dementia.

Police said Oscar Gaines was last seen on foot Sunday in the area of 83rd Terrace and Oxford Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a gray and blue shirt and shorts.

Family was last able to contact him by phone on Monday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and he expressed confusion as to his whereabouts. Family has since been unable to reach him.

MSHP says he has no diagnosed cognitive issues, however family states he has memory problems.

Police are asking anyone that sees him to call 911, local law enforcement, or Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.