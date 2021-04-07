SILVER ALERT: Kansas City man with dementia missing for 3 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a man who they say has been missing for three days and may be at risk, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Claimon Watts, 71, was last seen at 8 a.m. on April 4. He was leaving his home near 81st Street and Troost Avenue, driving a 2008 Mercury Sable with an unknown Missouri plate.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android

Watts is diagnosed with dementia, police stated. He has other health problems as well, and he requires daily medication.

He is described as standing six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white hat, a blue and white shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who sees Watts or knows where he is to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.