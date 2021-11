The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help locating Evelyn Whitmire-Cooperider.

Whitmire-Cooperider is 67 years old and was last seen on October 31 around 3:45 p.m.

She was walking south of St. Luke’s at 4401 Wornall Rd wearing a green jacket.

Whitmire-Cooperider has short black hair. She also suffers from Evelyn suffers from Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Type II Diabetes.

If located, contact the Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.