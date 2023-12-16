KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing woman last seen near the 3200 block of Cleveland Ave. around 8 p.m. on Friday.

The woman is Nancy Jo Johnson. She is a Black woman last seen wearing a brown wig and a brown and white night gown.

Her family is concerned about her safety due to her medical health and cognitive impairment.

If she is located, you are asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

