UPDATE: Lee’s Summit Police say missing 72-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: Police say 72-year-old Marcellous J. Orange has been located and is safe.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert as they look for a 72-year-old man.

Marcellous J. Orange was last seen near NE Tudor Road and NE Independence Avenue in Independence Avenue.

Orange was last seen wearing a black hat, black coat and black pants at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say he does not have a cell phone and he is diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees Orange or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call LSPD dispatch at 816-969-7930.

