UPDATE: Missing Lee’s Summit woman found safe

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — UPDATE: The Lee’s Summit Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert. They said she has been found and is safe.

—–

The Lee’s Summit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 54-year-old woman with dementia, last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Andrea L. Pankey was last seen leaving her home in the 200 block of SW Pryor Road on foot in the early morning hours.

Pankey is 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red and white tie-dyed Dr. Pepper shirt and purple pants. Pankey has two pigtail braids that are tied together in the back.

Anyone who sees Pankey or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390 immediately.