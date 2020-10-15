SILVER ALERT: Missing 80-year-old man last seen driving orange Jeep in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is missing in Kansas City, and police have issued a SILVER Alert, asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Donald H. Marier was last seen last night, Oct. 14, at 11:40 p.m. at 115th Street and N. Oak Street in Kansas City.

“He takes multiple medications, and it’s possible that he may not know where he is at right now,” police said in the statement.

He was driving an orange Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, with a Missouri license plate, TC1L8R. The Jeep also has green underglow.

Marier was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black suspenders and a black baseball cap with a red bill. He is described as standing 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who finds the man or the Jeep to call 911 and notify the KCPD Missing Persons section at 816-234-5136.

LATEST STORIES: