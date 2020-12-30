SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Overland Park man found in Martin City

UPDATE: This Silver Alert from Overland Park canceled. Police said the man was found in Martin City at 8:15 a.m.

EARLIER: OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are asking for public help finding a 72-year-old man who disappeared and may be in danger.

Robert Lehr was reported missing by family members last night, Dec. 29, around 8 p.m. He was last seen when he dropped a family member off at Blue Valley Hilltop Campus at W. 143rd Street and Newton Street.

Lehr has reported medical conditions, according to the police. His safety may be at risk.

The man is described as standing 6-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 235 pounds. He has white hair and green eyes.

2008 green Toyota Prius

He is also believed to be driving his vehicle, a 2008 green Toyota Prius with Kansas license plate 738NMK.

Police ask anyone with information on Lehr’s location to call your local law enforcement agency at 911 or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

