SILVER ALERT: Woman missing from Independence nursing home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding a missing woman after she disappeared from her nursing home last night, June 15.

Shirley Jean Baker was last seen at 1041 W Truman Road, along W Maple Avenue, yesterday at 8 p.m. The Independence Police Department issued a Silver Alert, stating she does not have her medication and could be in danger.

Baker is described as a white female, standing 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a pink sweatshirt with black letters and pink sweatpants. She is 84 years old.

The woman left her facility on foot, police stated. She is known to be violent. She is also diagnosed with several mental illnesses.

Police ask anyone who sees or knows where she is to call 911 or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.

