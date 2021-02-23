Silver flask, jewelry, other items linked to Kansas City history up for auction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The historical estate of two very colorful characters from Kansas City is being auctioned off.

By 1953, Nelly Don had created one of the largest clothing manufacturers in the world. She was married to U.S. Senator James A. Reed.

The couple’s son, David, and his wife, lived in a home near 43rd and Warwick in Kansas City, Missouri. They’re also gone.

Many of the things the family owned, like Reed’s sterling flask and Nelly Don’s Jewelry, are being sold through a unique estate sale.

