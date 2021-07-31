Simone Biles withdraws from floor exercise finals, will make decision about beam in near future

File-This July 27, 2021, file photo shows Simone Biles, of the United States, waiting to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles’ sponsors including Athleta and Visa are lauding her decision to put her mental health first and withdraw from the gymnastics team competition during the Olympics. It’s the latest example of sponsors praising athletes who are increasingly open about mental health issues. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

TOKYO — Simone Biles won’t defend her Olympic title in floor exercise, opting instead to withdraw from the event finals.

The 24-year-old six-time Olympic medalist removed herself from competition during the team finals on Tuesday and sat out Sunday’s event finals for both vault and uneven bars as well as Thursday’s all-around final. Biles said on social media Friday that she is dealing with what is defined as “the twisties”: the sudden inability to feel comfortable while twisting in midair.

Biles said she’s battled the issue before, but typically only when it comes to vault and floor exercise. This time around, it’s a problem on all four apparatuses.

Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2021

USA Gymnastics tweeted the news Saturday night and said Simone will make a decision on beam later.