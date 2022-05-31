KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As baby formula shortages continue nationwide, SimpliFed offers free and virtual baby feeding classes.

The classes are offered to those who are currently pregnant, postpartum families and to any parents who may be in need during the formula shortages crisis.

SimpliFed offers a free baby feeding appointment with an expert from the International Board Certified Lactation Consultants, certified lactation counselors, nurse practitioners and registered nurses.

Parents may be able to get benefits from SimpliFed covered under their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The free virtual classes will teach expecting families how to prepare for baby feeding and baby arrival during formula shortages. Those classes will be held on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.

The second class will help postpartum families find access to formula and support breastfeeding.

Patients can make their appointments and sign up for classes on the SimpliFed website.

