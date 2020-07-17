Single-day record number of coronavirus deaths reported in Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb in the Kansas City area, a spike in deaths is creating even more worry.

The region — including Kansas City, Jackson County, Johnson County, Kan., Wyandotte County, Clay County and Platte County — cited 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, July 16, The Kansas City Star reported. That was most of any single day since the pandemic began.

The Kansas City metro area also reported 378 new cases, the most new cases in more than a week. That figure includes cases metro area cases in both Missouri and Kansas.

A graphic from Jackson county shows cases among all age ranges rising. Residents 20-29 now have the highest number of infections for the first time, which is more than residents 80+.

In the past week, the 20-29 age group in Eastern Jackson County surpassed individuals 80+ for the highest case rate by age group. In the beginning of the pandemic, testing was reserved for the most symptomatic individuals (generally the older population). [1/3] pic.twitter.com/tFFAQY6bXp — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) July 17, 2020

In eastern Missouri, 14 employees of the St. Charles County Department of Corrections have tested positive for the coronavirus. Those workers and 19 others who were exposed to them are all under quarantine, county spokeswoman Mary Enger said.

No St. Charles County jail inmates have shown symptoms, Enger said.

In the popular tourist town of Branson, the Board of Aldermen on Thursday postponed a vote on an ordinance that would require face coverings. That vote is now scheduled for July 28.

Taney County, which includes Branson, has seen a big increase in confirmed cases of the virus. The county has reported 147 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, including 80 since July 2.

Meanwhile, Kansas was listed among 18 states that are in the “red zone” in an unpublished document from the federal coronavirus task force. The document recommends that those states should roll back reopening.