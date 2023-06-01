KANSAS CITY, Mo. —One person is dead after a crash in Kansas City, Kansas Thursday morning.

Around 1:24 a.m. officers responded to a single vehicle crash near N. James St. and I-70.

There authorities found an adult inside the car who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency crews took another person inside the vehicle to an area hospital. Police say that person is in critical condition.

KCKPD has not yet identified the victim in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the KCKPD Traffic Division. Anyone with more information about what led up to the crash is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.