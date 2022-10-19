A Manhattan woman is dead following a car crash in Washington County on Wednesday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning was sent to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a silver Nissan Altima lost control while traveling southbound on 71 Highway at about 12:14 a.m.

The Altima crashed into the center median, crossed all lanes of the highway and hit the west concrete wall. It then stopped at the entrance ramp from 39th Street.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and they were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash caused the highway to be closed for about two hours. Police continue to investigate.

