MISSION, Kan. — Public works crews in Mission closed a residential street Thursday to repair a sinkhole. The city said the work is expected to take three or four days.

As of Thursday morning, West 55th Street is closed in both directions, west of Woodson Road. Detours are posted to help drivers get around the closure.

The area will impact people living in the area, but if the sinkhole isn’t fixed before Sunday, parishioners could run into a detour trying to reach St. Pius X church.

