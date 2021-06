BELTON, Mo. — A road in Belton will remain closed through the weekend as crews repair a sinkhole.

Crews closed Cambridge Road between Mullen Road and Emerson Park after water damage caused the sinkhole on Thursday. The city said it doesn’t know how deep the sinkhole is, but will find out as crews begin repairs Friday.

Courtesy: Belton, MO

The repairs are expected to be completed sometime next week. Detours around the closure are posted and will remain in place until the sinkhole is filled and the road is repaired.