Sinkhole opens up in KCK’s Armourdale neighborhood after days of rain

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The ground opened up in one Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood recently, but it’s not the first time.

After days of showers, neighbors are now dealing with a sinkhole. It happened near the intersection of Miami & South Baltimore Streets in the Armourdale neighborhood.

One man said he called the city, and then FOX4 for help.

Driving past it, the hole may seem small, but for Adrian Zavala it opened up fast.

“Yesterday night when I got home it was a little bit, and this morning when I woke up it was.”

Much, much bigger. Zavala said he told his kids to keep away from it.

“I told them not to get close to it because you never know what could happen,” Zavala said.

Karl Hobbs has been living in the neighborhood for more than 40 years. He said traffic is congested on the street, and the extra rain isn’t helping the road.

“It’s happening all the time,” Hobbs said. “Right now, since the street south of me is closed all the big trucks have to go this way. So that’s a good reason why it’s probably happening.”

Zavala said it’s not the first sinkhole on the street.

“I’ve been complaining to the city about another pothole at the other end and they took forever to fix it. So, that’s why I decided to call you guys to see if they could come in and fix it a little faster,” Zavala said.

FOX4 got to work, and reached out to the Unified Government who got a plate in place within hours.

“Sinkholes like this are often caused by broken sewer lines. Public Works crews will be out tomorrow morning to inspect the line and determine what the next steps for repair are. Motorists in the area are reminded to slow down and give crews plenty of room to work safely,” Dave Reno with the Unified Government said.

Broken sewer line or not, Zavala said he’s happy his problem seems to be solved.

“It’s awesome, because I hope they get to work on it fast,” Zavala said.

Tuesday, public works employees will come out to take a look at the sinkhole and inspect where the problem started. They will evaluate if the broken line is on the city’s or the homeowner’s property. They say if it is on the city’s property they will fill it Tuesday.