OLATHE, Kan. — With summer right around the corner, Olathe residents could soon be free to enjoy alcoholic drinks outdoors during community events downtown.

On Tuesday the Olathe City Council will consider an ordinance to create the Downtown Olathe Common Consumption Area (DOCCA). The DOCCA would allow residents to purchase alcohol and drink it on public property during special events authorized by the city.

The consumption area would be divided into two areas within downtown Olathe. One section would cover East Poplar Street to Santa Fe Street between the Johnson County Courthouse and North Water Street.

The second section of the consumption area would stretch from Santa Fe Street to East Cedar Street and cover portions of downtown between South Kansas Avenue and North Water Street.

If approved by the city council, the proposed boundary would need to be clearly marked during events and any streets within the DOCCA would need to be blocked off from vehicle traffic when alcohol is being served.

Alcohol can only be consumed within the designated area from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. during city sanctioned events. Residents will not be allowed to bring outside alcohol into the consumption area or take open containers of alcohol outside of the boundary.

Any licensed business located within or adjacent to the DOCCA can request permission from the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Olathe city manager to participate in the DOCCA. All vendors will be required to obtain proper licenses to sell alcohol within the DOCCA.

Any alcoholic beverage sold outside of an established business within the DOCCA, on a patio or sidewalk, must be served in a container that displays the vendor’s name or logo.

The council will review plans for the proposed consumption district on Tuesday, April 19 at 7p.m.