Sister Corita Bussanmas, Operation Breakthrough co-founder, dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Co-founder of Operation Breakthrough Sister Corita Bussanmas died peacefully at her home surrounded by family at the age of 87 on Saturday.

Bussanmas spent her life championing children and families facing adversity.

“Sister Corita was an educational pioneer, her philosophy of teaching and learning is one many aspire to today—meeting each child where he/she is and providing a rich environment of unique opportunities and experiences,” Operation Breakthrough CEO Mary Esselman said. “Many visitors to St. Vincent’s school fondly recall opening the front door of the school and seeing each child engaged in different activities yet all learning. Sister Corita was an amazing trailblazer and her impact will be felt for many years to come.”

What an exceptional woman, whose gifts will ripple for generations in the lives of the thousands of families and young people she cared for.



We were blessed to have her in our community. https://t.co/bHy4OM3tWB — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 27, 2021

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Bussanmas went on to study at Clark College in Dubuque and taught elementary school in Chicago where “she encountered the forces that defined her life’s work.”

She was sent to Our Lady of Angels in Chicago in 1958 where 92 children had just died in a fire. She was immediately tasked with learning how to comfort and teach traumatized children.

Sister Corita arrived in Kansas City in 1967 as the principal of St. Vincent’s School. She was instrumental in keeping the school open after the diocese tried to close it.

Backed by Sister Berta, they started Operation Breakthrough, combining the childcare program and school into a non-profit in 1971.

Operation Breakthrough grew to serve and help more than 400 children each weekday and earned honors including the Bank of America Neighborhood Builder Award and the Marion and John Kreamer Award for Social Entrepreneurship from UMKC.

Sister Corita and Sister Berta adopted four children, Yauti, Ronnie, Vanshat and Tyrez.

Her family expressed their thanks to care team and in lieu of flowers, they ask for memorial contributions be sent to The Sisters Berta and Corita Irrevocable Trust at Country Club Bank.

